Social justice under threat in BJP rule, alleges anti-caste outfit

Culture being used as a tool to achieve communal polarisation, say its leaders

Culture being used as a tool to achieve communal polarisation, say its leaders

The Kula Nirmulana Porata Samiti (Struggle Committee for Annihilation of Caste) will spearhead a struggle roping in Dalits and minorities against the alleged sectarian agenda of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre, according to its State president Duddu Prabhakhar.

Taking part in the Dalit outfit’s State conference here on Saturday, he alleged that culture was being used as a powerful tool to achieve communal polarisation to retain power in the 2024 elections by the BJP. He feared increase in mob violence by vigilante groups in the country targeting minorities in the name of so-called cow protection to further gain electoral mileage for the saffron party. The downtrodden sections of people should gear up for a ‘‘do or die’‘ battle as the threat of rewriting the Constitution was very much there in the event of the saffron party retaining power in the next elections, he said.

Andhra Pradesh Vidya Parirakshana Committee convener Ramesh Patnaik said the New Education Policy(NEP) opened the floodgates to privatisation. The socially and economically disadvantaged groups would be distanced from modern education in the wake of mushrooming of private universities, which were being given free hand to decide on the fees for various courses, he felt. He pressed for stepping up budgetary allocation for education to 6% of the gross domestic product and ushering in the common school system(CSS) to provide education to all children irrespective of their caste, creed and community. Implementation of the Kothari Commission report and the Radhakrishnan Commission report in letter and spirit was the need of the hour, he added.