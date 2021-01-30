Social exclusion is against spirit of universal brotherhood: AU Registrar

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 January 2021 19:01 IST

The Centre for Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy (CSSEIP), Andhra University, organised a one-day national webinar on “Religious Minorities: Identity, Social Exclusion and Inclusion” here on Saturday. Registrar V. Krishna Mohan, who attended the event as chief guest, inaugurated the programme. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Krishna Mohan said that discrimination and exclusion of any class of people were not desirable and they lead to underdevelopment of the nation. Social exclusion of people based on caste, religion, gender or ethnicity breaches human dignity and is against the spirit of universal brotherhood and equality, he added. Senior Advocate, District Court, Visakhapatnam, Jaha Aara, is among those who attended.

