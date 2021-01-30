Andhra Pradesh

Social exclusion is against spirit of universal brotherhood: AU Registrar

The Centre for Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy (CSSEIP), Andhra University, organised a one-day national webinar on “Religious Minorities: Identity, Social Exclusion and Inclusion” here on Saturday. Registrar V. Krishna Mohan, who attended the event as chief guest, inaugurated the programme. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Krishna Mohan said that discrimination and exclusion of any class of people were not desirable and they lead to underdevelopment of the nation. Social exclusion of people based on caste, religion, gender or ethnicity breaches human dignity and is against the spirit of universal brotherhood and equality, he added. Senior Advocate, District Court, Visakhapatnam, Jaha Aara, is among those who attended.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2021 7:01:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/social-exclusion-is-against-spirit-of-universal-brotherhood-au-registrar/article33704158.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY