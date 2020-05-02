Social distancing: YSRCP MLA defends local officials

YSR Congress Party MLA from Kovur Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy on Saturday asked the police to arrest him and seven of his followers as the controversy over violation of the social distancing norm refused to die down.

Cases were registered against the ruling party MLA and seven YSRCP activists after alleged violation of the social distancing norm during distribution of essential commodities to people hit by lockdown in his home constituency recently went viral on the social media.

They were charged with disobedience to order promulgated by public servant and negligent act which is likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life.

Notices

Now the MLA was upset with the district administration for serving notices to some officials in Kovur asking why disciplinary action should not be taken against them.

Addressing the media, he wanted the SPSR district administration to spare the officials at the grassroots level who had assisted him in distributing vegetables, rice, pulses and edible oil.

“If the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police felt that I and YSRCP activists have violated social distancing guideline they can very well take action against us. But the local officials who have facilitated distribution of essential commodities should be spared,” he said.

“Will not the holding of review meetings at the district level in air-conditioned hall with scores of officials attending it cause the spread of the disease?” he asked.

The MLA said he had drawn the attention of the Chief Minister’s Office(CMO) and wanted the Ministers from the district P. Anil Kumar Yadav and M. Gowtham Reddy to intervene in the matter.