Social distancing measures are key to limit spread of COVID-19: expert

Social distancing measures are the only way to limit spread of COVID-19, said GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) Hospital Respiratory Medicine Department Associate Professor K. Venkateswara Rao here on Saturday. He was delivering a special talk on COVID-19 during the GITAM Research Forum meeting.

He said that social distancing involves minimising exposure to infected individuals by avoiding large public gathering venues, adhering to spacing requirements in the workplace and following proper personal hygiene practices.

“For an individual, it refers to maintaining enough distance between yourself and another person (at least two metres) to reduce the risk of breathing in droplets that are produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People should also avoid handshakes,” he said. He narrated the origin of COVID-19 and world spread.

GIMSR Medical College Principal I. Jyothi Padmaja briefed about the precautionary measures being taken at the campus in the wake of COVID-19 cases.