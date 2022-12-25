ADVERTISEMENT

Social activist Ravuri Arjuna Rao dies at 104

December 25, 2022 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P. Sujatha Varma

Ravuri Arjuna Rao | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

He actively participated in many social movements along with his father-in-law Gora

Ravuri Arjuna Rao, the eldest son-in-law of freedom fighter and leader of atheist movement Goparaju Ramachandra Rao, popular as Gora, died on Sunday in Hyderabad, at the age of 104.

A statement issued by the Atheist Centre, Vijayawada, said Arjuna Rao and his wife Manorama, Gora’s eldest daughter, served at Gandhiji’s Sevagram Ashram for two years and their marriage (Adarsh Vivah) was also performed at the ashram.

The marriage which was to be held under the supervision of Gandhiji, was performed with the blessings of the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, as Gandhi was assassinated, said the statement, adding that Arjuna Rao had actively participated in many social movements, along with Gora.

