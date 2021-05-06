Andhra Pradesh

Social activist passes away

G. Munirathnam  

Renowned social activist and Padma Shri awardee Gutha Muniratnam breathed his last at a hospital in Chennai on Thursday afternoon. He was 86.

A disciple of Acharya N.G. Ranga and former Member of Parliament P. Rajagopal Naidu, Muniratnam founded the Tirupati-based Rayalaseema Seva Samithi (RASS) as a social organisation with diverse activities in the form of reaching out to the mentally challenged, caring for the children, support to widows, tribal welfare, drug addiction victims and special care to senior citizens.

As the organisation grew, it spread to many other States, and its outreach necessitated its rechristening as Rashtriya Seva Samithi (RASS). In tune with Dr. N.G. Ranga’s vision, RASS formed a Krishi Vignan Kendra (KVK) to promote modern agricultural practices among farmers. The Central and State governments not only made him a member of various committees, but also honoured him with awards.

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy expressed his sadness over his demise and called it an irreparable loss to the field of social service.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 6, 2021 10:34:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/social-activist-passes-away/article34501732.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY