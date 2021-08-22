Sobha Swathi Rani takes charge as GCC chairperson

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 August 2021 00:21 IST

Sobha Swathi Rani took charge as chairperson of the AP Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister & Minister for Tribal Welfare (TW) P. Pushpa Srivani, at VMRDA Children’s Arena here on Saturday.

Ms. Swathi Rani earlier worked as Zilla Parishad Chairperson of Vizianagaram during the TDP government. It may be remembered that she had joined the YSR Congress Party during March 2020.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking during the programme, Ms. Pushpa Srivani said that the YSRCP was committed for the development of tribal region. She said that in the last two years the State government introduced number of welfare schemes for the tribals

Thanking Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Tribal Welfare Minister Srivani for the opportunity, Ms. Swathi Rani said that she would strive hard for the development of the GCC.

Araku MP G. Madhavi, Payakaraopeta MLA Golla Babu Rao, Paderu MLA K. Bhagya Lakshmi and others were present.