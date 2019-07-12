Sniffer dog helps nab thieves within hours

A sniffer dog helped police catch a group of burglars within four hours of the crime at Ethamukala village near Kothapatnam in Prakasam district on Thursday.

Police received a call from an aquaculture feed farm where feed worth ₹2.20 lakh was stolen on Thursday morning.

Sniffer dog Shadow, who was brought to the scene, immediately got to work and led the policemen to the hideout of the four accused who were placed under arrest on Thursday evening. The aqua feed was also recovered, a beaming in-charge Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Balasundaram told reporters here.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal patted the team of police personnel including the head of the dog squad Srinivasa Rao and dog handler S. Mastan for cracking the crime swiftly. Mr. Kaushal said the district police was fully geared to crack tough crimes by taking up investigation in a scientific manner.

The accused were identified as S. Simhadri (24), R. Praveen Paul (20), G. Rambabu (25) and K. Logaraju (23).