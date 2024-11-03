Snatched funerals of Polavaram-displaced

It was 2020, and winter had just set in when a Koya tribal couple, Poonem Srinivas and Ms. Tulasi, rejoiced at sowing maize on their family land for the first time in their lives.

The seed, sown on their 2.95 acres, began germinating due to bountiful rainfall during the monsoon.

Mr. Srinivas’s mother, Ms. Veerayamma, had to miss joining her family in doing the farm work as she was bedridden with a prolonged illness. A few weeks later, she died from a paralytic stroke.

“I was left with only one option: to bury my mother’s body on the land where my family toiled to sow the seeds of maize. I have done it as there was no way to perform her last rites anywhere else,” said Mr. Srinivas.

Mr. Srinivas’s family lives at Kondrukota Resettlement and Rehabilitation Colony (R&R), which the Government of Andhra Pradesh built to rehabilitate families displaced from the Indira Sagar (Polavaram) Irrigation Project. The national project is being built across the mighty river Godavari at Polavaram in the Godavari Region.

The Kondrukota R&R Colony is located in Polavaram mandal of the Eluru district in Andhra Pradesh. Before displacement, the Kondrukota Panchayat was part of the erstwhile East Godavari district. In this colony, 425 Project-Affected Families (PAFs) belonging to the Koya and Konda Reddi tribes of the Godavari Valley were given rehabilitation.

Between the winters of 2020 and 2023, four other people, three women and one man, were buried on Mr. Srinivas’s land as he obliged.

Farm to bid adieu

“In 2023, my family had warned me that our land would someday be designated as an unofficial burial ground. I had to listen to them and stop allowing the burial of dead bodies on my land,” adds Mr. Srinivas.

Two kilometres away from Kondrukota R&R Colony lies Saagipadu R&R Colony, where 230 non-tribal PAFs were rehabilitated. This colony falls under the Gopalapuram Assembly constituency in the East Godavari district.

On October 7, two elderly people of Saagipadu Colony passed away. Their last rites were performed in the burial ground of Saagipadu Revenue Village with the consent given by the revenue officials and police department, despite resentment by the locals.

“Last December, a Dalit woman, Jalloori Posiratnam (35), died due to illness in Hyderabad, where she worked as a housemaid. We bought her dead body around midnight and performed her last rites by cremating her in the burial ground of Saagipadu Revenue Village. Except for a few people, no other villager was asked to attend the funeral to avoid confrontation with the locals,” says Mr. Posiratnam’s mother Ms. Narayanamma.

“The lack of a designated burial ground here has become a challenge for us. This is the state of families of all tribes and non-tribes who have been rehabilitated from their ancestral villages in the Godavari Valley for the Polavaram irrigation project,” asserts Medenkela Philemon, a 50-year-old village elder who has been leading the agitation for the burial grounds in R&R Colonies.

Mr. Philemon claims that 12 persons have died since 2021 in the Saagipadu R&R Colony, where he lives, and he has been coordinating with the authorities to perform last rites on the banks of irrigation canals and nearby burial grounds of the local communities.

2020 flood devastation

During the 2020 Godavari flood, the backwaters of the Polavaram irrigation project devastated the 19 villages in three Gram Panchayats in Polavaram mandal: Koya tribe’s Kondru Kota and Konda Reddi’s Tootigunta and Koraturu. These Panchayats also included Dalits and Backward Classes, who were a minority in the Godavari Valley. As the flood was at its peak, the PAFs ran out of their ancestral villages to save their lives.

“As the flood was racing against us, we were forced to shift to our designated R&R Colonies that were incomplete on many components. To date, there is no burial ground in any of the R&R Colonies being inhabited by PAFs of the 19 villages,” laments Pydaa Nagaraju (Koya Tribe), Sarpanch of Kondrukota Panchayat.

His family was rehabilitated in Mulagalagudem R&R Colony in Buttayagudem mandal in Eluru district. The PAFs of the eight villages in his Panchayat were rehabilitated in the four R&R Colonies. He travelled 70 kilometres to reach his panchayat residents in some R&R Colonies. However, the ancestral villages remain part of the Kondrukota Panchayat.

Even though it is a part of the tribal tradition to perform the last rites of a person in their ancestral village, nobody dares to do so. If a family belonging to Sirivaka village (Koraturu Panchayat) decides to take their beloved back to their ancestral village to perform the last rites, it takes 110 kilometres to travel from the Kondrukota R&R Colony.

Swelling death register

“Over the last four years, nearly 100 deaths have occurred in these 19 villages. Most of them were buried on the banks of Godavari and abandoned areas. Burying is against our Koya tribal tradition, but it had to be done to avoid any further conflict with the local communities,” claims sarpanch Mr. Nagaraju.

Those who can afford and decide to strictly follow their tradition would perform the last rites of their beloved in the common cemetery near Kovvur town, which is nearly 30-45 kilometres away from these R&R Colonies.

The Koya tribe’s funeral tradition is to cremate the dead body on the funeral pyre. The PAFs who embraced other faiths would bury the bodies. However, they need a designated burial ground for that. According to locals, a minimum of ₹10,000 is required to perform a decent funeral in the common cemeteries. It includes transportation costs.

Thirty-eight-year-old Kandavalli Subramanyam says: “The rituals, including last rites, require at least ₹30,000. Where does the money come from if there is no work? Farming was our only livelihood in our village of Sivagiri, where our family cultivated maize under the tenancy. In the areas surrounding the R&R Colonies, the tenancy is something we cannot afford.”

Being from a Backward Class family, Mr. Subramanyam, a father of two daughters, does not own land in his ancestral village. Before displacement, he was a tenant farmer.

Like Mr. Subramanyam, scores of displaced tenant farmers, including Dalit families and farm labourers belonging to the Backward Classes, are unemployed and lack any skills to earn a livelihood.

“How can one expect a decent funeral for our beloved when we are still struggling to earn a livelihood? Most of us are surviving on the financial package we received under the R&R component,” says Mr. Subramanyam.

On the status of the proposed burial grounds in the respective R&R Colonies, Mr. Philemon says: “The higher officials of the R&R component are getting transferred frequently. Subsequently, our grievances for burial grounds are ignored, and every newly joined official blames their predecessor when we try to enquire about our grievance.”

A team of tribals and Mr. Philemon have submitted numerous representations and grievances to several officials, but in vain.

However, the R&R officials held multiple talks with the local farmers to purchase suitable land adjacent to the R&R Colonies for the burial grounds when the local farmers refused to sell their land. When a particular piece of land is sought for the burial ground, the neighbouring land owner immediately purchases it to ensure his land doesn’t lie next to a burial ground.

‘Denied basic right’

“Burial ground is one of the 23 common and basic entitlements of the displaced families/habitations guaranteed by the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (LARR Act). The implementation of the LARR Act in letter and spirit is in question,” says Mr. Philemon.

Action assured

S. Ramsundar Reddy, Commissioner, Resettlement & Rehabilitation, Government of Andhra Pradesh, says, “I have recently taken charge and need to go through this issue of burial grounds for R&R Colonies. We will certainly provide this facility wherever it is not there. We need to do it.”

Mr. Ramsundar adds that the R&R Colony should be integrated with all the facilities. The burial ground is the most important facility to be provided in the colony. We will assess the status on the ground, procure land, and provide the facility in the colonies, he says.

“On October 29, some Project-Affected Families (PAF) from a colony visited my office seeking the burial ground facility and I immediately directed the respective District Collector to go for the land gathering,” says Mr. Ramsundar.

According to the official website of the Polavaram Project Authority, Ministry of Jal Shakti, 12,797 PAFs belonging to 38 habitations were shifted to 26 R&R Colonies by August 2024. A whopping 172 habitations are in the Polavaram project submergence area in Andhra Pradesh. The total number of R&R Colonies proposed to be built is 121.

By the end of August 2024, 75.76 percent of the main dam works had been completed on the Polavaram project site while the percentage of the Resettlement and Rehabilitation of the displaced families was 22.58 percent.

The main dam of the Polavaram project is being built exactly in the area where some habitations under the three Panchayats—Kondrukota, Tootigunta, and Koruturu—once existed. Maize was the prime agricultural crop grown by the tribes and non-tribes of these panchayats, which were self-sustainable as they were situated on the banks of the River Godavari.

Lives intertwined with wilderness

When the tribes of the Godavari Valley were in fear of displacement from their ancestral villages due to the construction of the Polavaram project, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change declared the above 1,012 square kilometres of area Papikonda National Park (PNP) in 2008. The declaration of the PNP was made to clear all the hurdles for the project’s construction.

Eight villages in the two Panchayats—Tootikunta, Pallaporu and Sarugudu of Tootigunta Panchayat and Telladibbalu, Sirivaka, Sivagiri, Cheedooru and Tekooru of Koraturu—had fallen under the Papikonda National Park limits.

Until the 2020 Godavari floods, the Koya and Konda Reddi tribes inhabiting the Godavari Valley coexisted with tigers, leopards, hyenas, and Indian gaurs (Indian bison). These wildlife species are still thriving in the PNP. The ancestral villages of these two Panchayats were part of the hill range of Papikondalu, which were known as ‘Bison Hills’.

On its official website, the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department boasts about the diversity and ecology of the national park: “The luxuriant forest vegetation, varied fauna, high rainfall and undulating steep hill slopes with a number of hill streams make the area a typical, ecological, faunal, floral and geomorphological zone worth protecting and preserving. The area is mostly inaccessible with hilly terrain with high slopes and valleys”.

This is the ecosystem where the Koyas and Konda Reddi tribes survived for generations until the Polavaram project displaced them. The irony is that hunting was part of the culture of both Koyas and Konda Reddis, whose hunting history boasts that they never targeted any tiger or leopard in the forest.

“Many of our fellow tribes had been displaced both from the ancestral villages as well as the national park. We sacrificed our culture, the sacred Godavari, and the forest only to lead a miserable life in the R&R Colonies. The authorities created a situation where we cannot return to our forest and river,” says Mr. Nagaraju.

Abandonment

“My mother once read the old Bible. I keep it as her memory. I gave my 2.95 acres of land for tenancy as I decided not to till the land where I buried my mother with my own hands,” recollects Poonem Srinivas. His fellow Koyas opposed his attempts to erect a memorabilia of her mother on his land as such practice was not part of their culture.

Every night, he sleeps with the old Bible next to him, wondering if his mother ever finally rested in peace since her burial was done in a land so far from her home.