Snake scare in Industries dept. office

Green Mercy CEO K.V. Ramanamurthy with the snake, at the Industries Department office in Srikakulam on Tuesday.

SRIKAKULAM

04 March 2020 00:30 IST

A seven-foot long snake entered the Industries Department office at Balaga in Srikakulam district on Tuesday, leading to a tizzy.

Panic prevailed as the snake entered the general manager’s chambers. However, the staff responded promptly and informed the Forest Department officials, who in turn alerted an environmental organisation called Green Mercy, whose CEO K.V. Ramanamurthy came and rescued the snake.

At the suggestion of District Forest Officer Sandeep Kripakar, the snake was released into a nearby forest. Mr. Ramanamurthy urged people to call 9848414658 if they come across snakes in their vicinity. He thanked the staff of the Industries Department for acting wisely and calling for help instead of killing the snake.