Smuggled liquor, worth 1.3 crore, destroyed in Chittoor

A road roller is pressed into service to destroy liquor bottles as police personnel look on, in Chittoor on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The Chittoor urban police on Friday destroyed over one lakh bottles of liquor, smuggled from the neighboring States and seized under various police station limits of the Chittoor sub-division.

A road roller was pressed into service to destroy the bottles at the ITI College grounds, near Kanipakam village, 10 km from here.

Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy supervised the operation in the presence of Additional SP (Admin) P. Jagadish, Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy, Assistant Commissioner (SEB) Madana Mohan Rao, and Circle-Inspector (Chittoor West) Srinivas.

Speaking to the media, the SP said that during the raids and inspections carried out by the police and SEB officers in the district in the last one year, more than 400 cases were registered in various police and Special Enforcement Bureau stations and over one lakh bottles of liquor of various brands, worth over ₹1.30 crores, was seized.

He said special teams were formed to monitor smuggling from neighboring States, and special enforcement bureau and police teams were trying to crack down on drug trafficking sites in the district. He said that orders were issued to invoke the PD Act against the repeat offenders in liquor smuggling.

2 held, 20 kg ganja seized

Meanwhile, the Chittoor One-Town police on Friday arrested two persons at the local railway station here, and seized 20 kg ganja stocks from their possession.

Deputy SP N. Sudhakar Reddy said that some persons from Kakinada and ASR districts were supplying ganja stocks to their agents in Rayalaseema and South Coastal districts.

The arrested duo, identified as P. Durga Prasad (34) of Guntur and P. Manikantan (33) of Chittoor, was working as agents in Chittoor.

Their modus operandi was to arrange transport of the ganja stocks in trains and pack them into small packets, selling each at prices in the range of ₹300 to ₹500 to their regular clients. A case was registered, and the accused were sent for remand. A special team was formed to identify and track down other members of the gang.