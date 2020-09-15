Smokers at higher risk of heart diseases, warn experts

With increasing incidence of heart ailments, doctors and experts say that it is high time smokers quit the habit as they face two-to-four fold higher risk of heart disease compared to non-smokers.

In connection with the World Heart Day on September 29, city-based cardiologist Ashok Kumar Bitra said that the harm of smoking goes beyond the lungs, and heart suffers the most. “Whether one smokes occasionally or consumes one pack a day, quitting gives immediate health benefits. Even extremely light smoking like one cigarette a day can increase a person’s risk of heart attack. Quitting smoking can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) by 39% within five years even in the case of heavy smokers. Just 20 minutes after quitting, heart rate drops and the cardiovascular system begins to heal relatively quickly,” he said.

Quoting a study, Dr. Bitra said that smoking is associated with a two-to-four-fold increased risk of heart-related problems. Also, smokers have an elevated risk of sudden death, he added.

Giribabu Patchava, diabetologist at Sri Hanvitha Hospital in Guntur said that 80% of premature heart diseases and strokes are preventable through timely action as per the WHO. “Controlling risk factors such as smoking, increased blood sugar levels and obesity, and exercising regularly are among the most important ways to keep the heart strong,” Dr. Patchava said.

He said the mortality rates of COVID-19 are higher among patients with heart disease and other comorbidities which are directly related to smoking. This indicates that smoking cessation should be taken as an immediate action by current smokers to keep themselves heart strong, he added.