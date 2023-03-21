Smoke emanates from Seshadri Express, passengers accommodated in other train

March 21, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A major tragedy was averted after the loco pilot of Bengaluru-bound Seshadri Express stopped the train in time after noticing smoke arising from one of the coaches near Bitragunta station on Tuesday early morning. All passengers are safe.

The passengers of the coach (B5) was told to alight and board other coaches, after which B5 was detached from the rake. The train proceeded after some time.

South Central Railway officials said the smoke was caused by ‘hot axle’, which occurs when lubricants dry out and the axle is worn out.

At Renigunta station, Tirupati-bound passengers were accommodated in Padmavathi Express and another coach was attached to Seshadri Express to seat the remaining passengers, according to sources.