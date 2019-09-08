‘Smile Torch’ reaches city

The Smile Train, a US-based NGO which has been providing cleft surgeries for the last 19 years, has now arrived in Visakhapatnam with the ‘Smile Torch’ to spread awareness on cleft surgeries and dispel myths associated with cleft disorders.

The Smile Train Torch reached the city on Saturday after covering 35 cities across India.

VMRDA Chairman D. Srinivasa Rao received the torch from Leela Imam, Director Programmes, Smile Train India, in the presence of Anjali Saple, Project Director of Smile Train and Consultant Plastic Surgeon. Kuchela Babu, Chief Anaesthesiologist, and other team members of Seven Hills Hospital were present along with Prof. P.V. Sudhakar, HoD of Plastic Surgery at KGH and Principal of AMC.

Speaking at the programme, Dr. Saple said that the Smile Train has facilitated over five lakh free cleft surgeries. In Visakhapatnam about 3500 surgeries were conducted.

Dr. Anjali Saple also explained why the deformity happens and the superstitions associated with it.

“If the issue is addressed at the right time, children can not only lead a normal life but also get over the stigma that they face,” she said.

Smile Train not only facilities free surgeries, but also provides travel and food allowances during surgery to those who cannot afford it.

Earlier in the day, about 100 children with cleft disorders and their parents took part in a number of events such as Smile walk, flash mob and talent show.