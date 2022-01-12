Andhra Pradesh

Smart Townships scheme a sham, says Congress

Special Correspondent Vijayawada 12 January 2022 00:59 IST
Updated: 12 January 2022 00:59 IST

‘Cash-strapped govt. not in a position to build houses’

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Sake Sailajanath on Tuesday alleged that the Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was out to take people for a ride yet another time in the name of Smart Townships scheme.

In a statement, he said on the one hand the government was not in a position to continue the schemes it had already launched and pay salaries to its employees. It had been managing the finances by going on a borrowing spree. On the other, it was now talking about a new scheme for the middle income group families.

Mr Sailajanath said according to the Centre, the State could seek loans to the tune of ₹44,396 crore in the current fiscal and it had already borrowed ₹40,778 crore. It could now borrow only ₹3,618 crore but was asking permission for another ₹23,000 crore loan from the Centre, he said.

Under these circumstances, the Congress leader wondered from where the government would generate money to construct the MIG houses.

