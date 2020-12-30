‘Smart’ Tirupati wriggles out of COVID-19 but Garuda Varadhi takes a hit

Work on projects stalled due to diversion of resources for pandemic management

When the civic administrators had meticulous plans on the infrastructure development of Tirupati for 2020, it largely went haywire due to the COVID-19 situation and the lockdown it triggered. The city is slowly, yet steadily, wriggling out of the crisis as a bright beam of hope appears at the end of the tunnel in the form of funds flow expected from the TTD.

The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) and the Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited (TSCCL) actually had the blueprint ready for the year, but most of the valuable resources like time, manpower and finances had to be diverted to safeguard the denizens from the pandemic. For close to six months, the officials were busy enforcing the lockdown, spraying disinfectant solution, organising decentralised vegetable markets, reaching out to patients with symptoms, coordinating with COVID hospitals, distribution of medical kits, essential commodities and nutritional supplements and so on. A semblance of normalcy returned only in mid-September when the pandemic graph started dipping.

‘Garuda Varadhi’, the prestigious elevated corridor project aimed at providing a hassle-free route to Tirumala-bound devotees and easing congestion for the local residents, hit a roadblock when several labourers were home-bound due to lack of work.

The progress turned more sluggish not only with the change of guard in the State, but also after a petition was filed in the court on the diversion of funds from the TTD exchequer for basically an urban infrastructure project. Though the case was resolved and the work picked up pace, the ineffective flow of funds proved to be the next dampener. The financial component of the project was initially pegged at 67:33, with the TTD having to foot two-thirds of the bill and the smart city corporation one-third. Due to various reasons, the TTD brought down its share to 60%. Since the TSCCL’s share is capped at 33%, it is now for the State government to mobilise the remaining 7%.

Reduces travel time

When the first phase is completed by June 2021 as scheduled, the travel time between Srinivasam (APSRTC junction) and Nandi Circle will be just five minutes, which currently takes 30-45 minutes. The Karakambadi road exit is part of the first phase, while the Renigunta road stretch is expected to be ready by next Brahmotsavam (September) and the last leg i.e., Tiruchanur Road stretch by December 2021 or March 2022. “This schedule certainly depends on the uninterrupted flow of funds,” TSCCL Managing Director P.S. Girisha told The Hindu.

The TSCCL has been spending its share so far and the TTD’s share is expected to be received in the first quarter of 2021, he added. The only ‘silver lining’ of the lockdown was the dip in pilgrim footfall and the subsequent fall in traffic, which enabled the speedy completion of underground cabling and Garuda Varadhi work.

Revenue loss

The MCT completed the 4 MW solar panel project at Kailasagiri reservoir and fast-tracked Vinayaka Sagar beautification, but could not make much headway on the 6 MW solid waste plant at Thukivakam and ‘Nadu Nedu’ due to labour shortage. In the absence of construction work, the corporation lost ₹10-15 crore towards regulatory charges and around ₹5 crore due to lockdown, which is 10-20% of the annual revenue receivables by March end.