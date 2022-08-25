Smart India Hackathon grand finale inaugurated at KLU

ADVERTISEMENT

The grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon 2022 by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC) was inaugurated at the KL Deemed-to-be University near here by A.P. State Skill Development Corporation Chairman K. Ajay Reddy on Thursday.

About 30 teams comprising 179 students are competing in the hackathon as part of which seven problem statements given by given by the Ministry of Dairy and Ministry of Mines should be addressed. Winners of each problem statement will be given a cash prize of ₹1 lakh.

AP Innovation Society Joint Director Lavanya, Hackathon nodal centre head (MIC and AICTE representative) Manoj Dharap, vice-chancellor G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, Dean (Skill Development) Dr. A. Srinath and others were present. KL deemed to be University is one the 75 nodal centres across the country selected to host the hackathon grand finale.