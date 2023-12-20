ADVERTISEMENT

Smart India Hackathon 2023 concludes in Chittoor

December 20, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

A subject expert interacts with participants at the Smart India Hackathon 2023 at Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering and Technology (SVCET) in Chittoor on Wednesday.

The two-day Smart India Hackathon 2023 at Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering and Technology (SVCET) concluded on Wednesday, following a range of events and innovative solutions, showcasing the talent of participating teams from across the nation.

In his virtual interaction with the participants, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the significance of their contribution to India’s technological advancement. SVCET principal Prof M. Mohan Babu said that a series of hackathon projects were presented by over 200 students, and evaluated by subject and industry experts from diverse technological backgrounds. The projects spanned various domains, addressing real-world challenges with inventive technological solutions.

Mr. Babu further said that winners of the Hackathon would receive prize money of ₹1,00,000 per team

