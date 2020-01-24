‘Smart city projects progressing at a snail’s pace’

Terming the smart cities project a failure going by the progress so far, CPI(M) city secretary B. Ganga Rao has appealed to the national convention of smart cities scheduled to be held on Friday and Saturday not to privatise civic services and increase taxes in the name of smart cities.

“The progress is slow and 5,151 projects worth ₹2.05 lakh crore has been approved for 100 smart cities. While 80.8 % funds have been allocated for area-based development, the remaining for pan city solutions,” Mr. Ganga Rao said in a statement here.

While 52 % of projects were still on paper, the process of tenders for 2,725 projects costing ₹1.04 lakh crore was completed by January 2019, he said. Though 35.52 % projects worth ₹ 37,115 crore was to have been completed by January 2019 only 10.44 % projects worth ₹10,915 crore were completed, he said.