‘Smart City’ dream of people of Kadapa fulfilled, says CM Jagan Reddy

December 24, 2023 03:27 am | Updated 03:07 am IST - KADAPA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the dream of the people of Kadapa of having a ‘Smart City’ has been fulfilled.

The Chief Minister was speaking on Saturday after inaugurating the ₹56.70-crore Ambedkar Circle-Y Junction Road dotted with medians, landscapes and LED streetlights and the Kotireddy Circle developed with ₹1.5 crore funds of the 15th Finance Commission and the Kadapa Urban Development Authority.

The Chief Minister said that the government was developing Kadapa city in many ways. He said that the Rajiv Park and Rajiv Marg, with amenities and advanced facilities, municipal parks, highways, parking places, footpaths and dividers were being designed as a model for the city. Sanitation and cleanliness were given utmost importance, he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said all proposals for the development of the city were given a green signal.

District in-charge Minister A. Suresh, Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha, Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, Mayor K. Suresh Babu, MLC Ramachandra Reddy, Kamalapuram MLA P. Ravindranath Reddy, APSRTC Chairman A. Mallikarjuna Reddy and senior leaders of the YSRCP were present.

