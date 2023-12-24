GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Smart City’ dream of people of Kadapa fulfilled, says CM Jagan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said all proposals for the development of the city were given a green signal

December 24, 2023 03:27 am | Updated 03:27 am IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau
A.P. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. File

A.P. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. File

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the dream of the people of Kadapa of having a ‘Smart City’ has been fulfilled.

The Chief Minister was speaking on Saturday after inaugurating the ₹56.70-crore Ambedkar Circle-Y Junction Road dotted with medians, landscapes and LED streetlights and the Kotireddy Circle developed with ₹1.5 crore funds of the 15th Finance Commission and the Kadapa Urban Development Authority.

The Chief Minister said that the government was developing Kadapa city in many ways. He said that the Rajiv Park and Rajiv Marg, with amenities and advanced facilities, municipal parks, highways, parking places, footpaths and dividers were being designed as a model for the city. Sanitation and cleanliness were given utmost importance, he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said all proposals for the development of the city were given a green signal.

District in-charge Minister A. Suresh, Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha, Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, Mayor K. Suresh Babu, MLC Ramachandra Reddy, Kamalapuram MLA P. Ravindranath Reddy, APSRTC Chairman A. Mallikarjuna Reddy and senior leaders of the YSRCP were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.