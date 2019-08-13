Slump in jaggery sales has Anakapalle traders worried

With demand from long-time upcountry buyers coming down, the Anakapalle jaggery market is saddled with stocks in the cold storage. During the current season, of the 7,500 tonnes stock, only 3,500 tonnes has been offloaded till date.

This year is no different from the last season as the market faces a similar situation. Against stocks of 10,000 tonnes, 4,000 tonnes was sold in the corresponding period last year. Probably the experience led to cold storage stocks coming down.

Strong markets emerging elsewhere with competitive pricing has led to slack demand for the stocks at Anakapalle, says senior trader Korukonda Butchiraju.

Nowrangpur in Odisha is offering the black variety at ₹280 against ₹300 per 10 kg at Anakapalle. The Maharashtra market is supplying superior variety at ₹340. Even that is fresh stock compared to the cold storage one at Anakapalle, he analyses. During the last three, four days some 20 tonnes has been transported from Maharashtra to Anakapalle for supply to Odisha.

With the festival season around the corner, traders are hopeful that the demand will pick up. Mr. Butchiraju estimates that the value of the cold storage stock is around ₹12 crore.

Role reversal

In the 1980s and the 1990s, Madhya Pradesh was a major buyer from Anakapalle but it now has turned a producer of the commodity, he points out.

Odisha and Jharkhand usually account for major demand now with Ranchi in Bihar buying a small quantity.

Traders have until October when the next season begins to offload the stocks. But in the last season, instead of exhausting the stocks by September/October, they had to wait till December.

“Until October the new stocks will not arrive and we only hope that the forthcoming festive season augurs well,” Mr. Butchiraju says.

Otherwise, traders will find it difficult to invest in fresh inventory.