SLPRB to conduct PMT and PET for police constable candidates in Andhra Pradesh

Physical Measurement Test and Physical Efficiency Test will be conducted in the last week of December 2024 tentatively, says the board chairman

Published - November 01, 2024 08:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) will conduct the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the posts of Stipendary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constables (Civil) men and women and SCT Police Constable APSP men.

According to a release on Friday by SLPRB board chairman, the two tests will be conducted in the last week of December 2024 tentatively. Notification for the posts were issued on November 28, 2022 and preliminary written test (qualifying test) was conducted on January 22, 2023, in which 95,208 candidates qualified.

However, a total of 91,507 candidates filled and submitted the Stage-II online application forms and candidates who did not submit the forms were given a chance to submit immediately. Candidates who qualified the preliminary written test are required to submit the Stage-II online forms to appear for the PMT and PET.

Application forms for PMT and PET will be available from 3 p.m. on November 11 to 5 p.m. on November 21 on the SLPRB website, the board chairman said. For any clarifications, candidates may call helpline numbers 9441450639 or 9100203323 during office hours, the release added.

0 / 0
