Slow progress of works irks Collector

Expressing displeasure over the work done by the Rural Water Supply Department (RWS), Collector V. Vinay Chand on Thursday said that there had been no progress in the projects being undertaken in 16 mandals.

Reviewing the works undertaken as part of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) on Thursday, the Collector said the RWS was yet to complete works worth ₹60 crore. There is no death of funds. “Action will be taken if the RWS officials fail to mend their ways,” he said.

Pending projects

By the end of the financial year, ₹300 crore is supposed to be spent on material works. Panchayat Raj Engineering officials need to complete projects worth ₹150 crore, while Tribal Welfare Engineering officials need to spend ₹40 crore.

The Collector asked the Superintending Engineers to inspect the offices of the Executive Engineers and submit reports on the funds spent and the progress achieved. A review would be taken up again on Tuesday.

District Water Management Agency Project Director Sandeep, Panchayat Raj Superintendent Engineer Sudhakar Reddy, RWS SE Ravi Kumar and other officials participated in the meeting.