Slow pace of Nadu-Nedu works irks GVMC chief

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana on Thursday expressed her displeasure over the slow progress of ‘Nadu-Nedu’ works at schools located in the civic body limits.

She asked officials to allot an Assistant Engineer for each GVMC school where ‘Nadu Nedu’ works are going on, who in turn will ensure that works are completed before August 10.

The civic chief had conducted a review meeting with officials from the engineering department over various works here on Thursday. She asked officials to speed up the works and finish them within the stipulated time.

Ms. Srijana instructed Chief Engineer Venkateswara Rao to take departmental action against an Assistant Engineer for alleged dereliction of duty.

She said that if some engineering work is finalised, the tender agreement should be finalised within the next 15 days and works should resume in the next seven days. It is also the responsibility of the engineers to keep track of the cabling works that are under progress by the various agencies and take up restoration work quickly. She said that a number of complaints are being received regarding this issue.

“The agencies should arrange proper caution boards if they are digging trenches to lay the cables. Impose fines on the agencies if they dig any trench without permission,” she instructed officials.