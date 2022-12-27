ADVERTISEMENT

Slow learners to be trained after school hours in Andhra Pradesh

December 27, 2022 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - VIJAYWADA

Samagra Shiksha wing of School Education Department launches Learning Improvement Programme

P. Sujatha Varma

In an attempt to fill the learning gaps among students of Classes VI, VII and VIII, the Samagra Shiksha wing of the School Education Department has launched a Learning Improvement Programme (LIP), in collaboration with the UNICEF, Centre for Innovation in Public Systems (CIPS), Save the Children and the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE).

Commissioner (School Education) and Samagra Shiksha State Project Director S. Suresh Kumar said that as a part of the initiative, the slow learners would be given coaching after the school hours.

MoU signed

Referring to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the Samagra Shiksha with the CIPS, Mr. Suresh Kumar sought the assistance of the APSCHE and the Board for Community Development through Education (BCDE) to fulfil the National Education Policy (NEP) norms that students should be engaged in social development activities before they reach degree-level.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

APSCHE Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy said a set of degree students would be selected to help train the students after the school hours.

CIPS Director Valli Manikyam explained about the student handbooks prepared for the purpose.

Samagra Shiksha wing’s Additional Project Director B. Srinivasa Rao said based on the child information data available with the department, slow learners would be identified and mapped with degree students who would train the young learners.

APSCHE Secretary Y. Nazeer Ahammed, Save the Children’s South India representative Sri Nagesh, BCDE Secretary and CEO M.L.S. Deva Kumar, CIPS Executive Officer Upender Reddy, the organisation’s representative Srividya, UNICEF consultants Swathi Dev and Sudarshan and others were present at the MoU-singing ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US