Slow learners to be trained after school hours in Andhra Pradesh

December 27, 2022 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - VIJAYWADA

In an attempt to fill the learning gaps among students of Classes VI, VII and VIII, the Samagra Shiksha wing of the School Education Department has launched a Learning Improvement Programme (LIP), in collaboration with the UNICEF, Centre for Innovation in Public Systems (CIPS), Save the Children and the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE).

Commissioner (School Education) and Samagra Shiksha State Project Director S. Suresh Kumar said that as a part of the initiative, the slow learners would be given coaching after the school hours.

MoU signed

Referring to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the Samagra Shiksha with the CIPS, Mr. Suresh Kumar sought the assistance of the APSCHE and the Board for Community Development through Education (BCDE) to fulfil the National Education Policy (NEP) norms that students should be engaged in social development activities before they reach degree-level.

APSCHE Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy said a set of degree students would be selected to help train the students after the school hours.

CIPS Director Valli Manikyam explained about the student handbooks prepared for the purpose.

Samagra Shiksha wing’s Additional Project Director B. Srinivasa Rao said based on the child information data available with the department, slow learners would be identified and mapped with degree students who would train the young learners.

APSCHE Secretary Y. Nazeer Ahammed, Save the Children’s South India representative Sri Nagesh, BCDE Secretary and CEO M.L.S. Deva Kumar, CIPS Executive Officer Upender Reddy, the organisation’s representative Srividya, UNICEF consultants Swathi Dev and Sudarshan and others were present at the MoU-singing ceremony.