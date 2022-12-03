Slots at INS Dega in Visakhapatnam not being utilised to capacity by commercial airlines, says ENC chief

December 03, 2022 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta has said that the commercial airlines are not using the slots allotted to them to their full capacity at INS Dega.

Speaking to The Hindu here on Saturday, Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta said the slots were grossly underutilised.

He said the utilisation was only around 74% during peak hours, about 50% during non-peak hours, and only 34% during late night hours.

“There is enough room to utilise the slots, and it is difficult to give more slots as military flights will increase in the coming days,” he said.

“INS Dega is primarily a military airport, but it has been functioning even for the commercial flights. It is good to learn that the State government is planning to build a new international airport, as the importance of military use will increase in the coming days,” Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta said.

“Once Visakhapatnam becomes the home port for INS Vikrant, the indigenously-built aircraft carrier, the military use of INS Dega will increase phenomenally,” he added.

“In about two years, INS Vikrant will be based in Visakhapatnam. Once that happens, INS Dega will have to accommodate the aircraft carrier’s main fighter squadron, MIG-29K,” he said.

Vice Admiral Dasgupta said that MIG-29 K squadron would come to INS Dega a few months ahead of INS Vikrant, and it would operate from this airfield.

Expansion works

“We have already started works on INS Dega’s expansion, and a parallel taxi track is being constructed,” he added.

“This airfield will support all flying assets of the aircraft carrier and military use will shoot up manifold,” he said.