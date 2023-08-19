HamberMenu
Sloth bear walks into cage near Srisailam

August 19, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau
The sloth bear that walked into a cage set up by the Forest department in Nallamala forest near Srisailam in Nandyal district on Friday.

A sloth bear walked into a cage set up by the Forest department in Nallamala forest near Srisailam on Friday.

There have been sightings of a leopard and a sloth bear in the vicinity of Sikhareswaram, as reported by devotees in the past few days. Apparently not wanting to take a chance in the wake of a leopard killing a six-year-old girl in Tirumala recently, the officials installed three cages in the forest area close to human habitat. In the wee hours of Friday, the sloth bear got trapped in the cage.

Deputy director Alang Teran directed officials to keep a tab on the movement of the leopard and asked them to set up cages to capture it.

