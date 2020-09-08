Slight dip in new cases in Prakasam

NELLORE/ONGOLE

08 September 2020 00:48 IST

Fifteen more persons-- ten in Prakasam and five in Nellore district died of COVID in the last 24 hours taking the combined toll in the two districts to 677 so far.

The two south coastal Andhra districts, which had been recording 1,000 plus new cases every day during last one week, registered a dip in fresh cases. While Nellore district recorded 949 new cases, the number of fresh cases in Prakasam district stood at 419 during the period. With this, the number of cumulative confirmed cases increased to 40,393 in Nellore district and 29,493 in Prakasam district.

Advertising

Advertising

The toll in Prakasam district rose to 330 with 10 more patients succumbing to the disease while the toll went up to 347 in Nellore district, a health bulletin released by the State Government said on Monday night.

The recovery rate was also encouraging as 1,242 patients recovered in Nellore district and 494 patients in Prakasam district.

Encouraged by the fall in fresh cases in the wake of enforcement of the ‘Janata curfew’ on Sunday, Nellore district Collector K.V.N.Chakradhar Babu said a stringent lockdown would be implemented from September 9 to 15. Restrictions would be relaxed from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. for people to buy essential commodities.

In Ongole, Prakasam District Collector P. Bhaskar constituted a youth wing of the Indian Red Cross Society to reach out to the needy. The wing would contribute its mite to promote plasma donation, Sd. Niyamuttulah Basha, a member of the wing, said. So far, 25 recovered patients had donated plasma, he said.