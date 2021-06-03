Slew of programmes planned for Hanuman Jayanti

Tirumala

03 June 2021 03:21 IST

Celebrations to be held in the cave, believed to be the birthplace of Hanuman

The TTD has planned to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti on a grand note this year, with a slew of programmes slated for five days from June 4 to June 8, as this comes following declaration of Anjanadri Hills as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

Briefing mediapersons after reviewing arrangements with the heads of various departments, Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said the celebrations would be held in the cave where Anjana Devi is believed to have given birth to Lord Hanuman at Akasa Ganga.

Advertising

Advertising

Rituals like Abhishekam and ‘Stotra parayanam’ will be carried out at Bala Anjaneya and Anjana Devi temples in Akasa Ganga theertham.

The programmes include religious discourses by renowned scholars which would be followed by rendition of devotional songs, he said. Festivities will also be held at Bedi Anjaneya Swamy and Hanuman statue at the seventh mile on the first ghat road.

Mr. Dharma Reddy, in reply to a question on the birthplace of Hanuman, said the pundit parishad, headed by Vice-Chancellor of Tirupati Sanskrit Vidyapeeth Acharya Muralidhar Sharma, has categorically proved Tirumala as the birthplace citing historical, geographical, epigraphical and other material evidences and hence there was no point in discussing the topic further.

As to the question of whether there would be any increase in the number of darshan tickets issued every day, he said there were no plans as of yet. At present, 5,000 online tickets are made available per day.