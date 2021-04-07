Slain commando laid to rest with full honours

GUNTUR

07 April 2021 00:15 IST

Sakhamuri Murali Krishna was gunned down by Maoists on April 3

The body of slain commando Sakhamuri Muralikrishna (32) of the Central Reserve Police Force, who was killed in a Maoist encounter at Bijapur in Chhattisgarh, was laid to rest with full ceremonial honours at his native village of Gudipudi in Sattenapalli mandal here on Tuesday.

District Collector Vivek Yadav, Deputy Inspector General (South Coastal Range) Trivikram Verma, and Superintendent of Police (Guntur Rural) Vishal Gunni paid floral tributes. Mr. Yadav and Mr. Gunni placed a wreath on behalf of Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.

Lok Sabha MP from Narsaraopet, Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu, and MLA Ambati Rambabu also placed wreaths as a mark of respect to the slain commando.

The body was laid to rest after a ceremonial gun salute.

Murali Krishna was the younger son of Ravindra Babu and Vijaya Kumari. He was recruited by the CRPF in 2015 and soon earned a place in the elite COBRA battalion.

“Our son spoke to us on April 1 saying that he will come home on May 15. We were making his wedding arrangements but within a couple of days, we received this heart-breaking news,” said his father Ravindra Babu.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced an ex gratia of ₹30 lakh to each of the slain commandos. Mr. Yadav said that he would extend all necessary assistance to the family.