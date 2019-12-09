Andhra Pradesh

SKU Vice-Chancellor dies of heart attack

Sri Krishnadevaraya University Vice-Chancellor M. Jayaraj

Anantapur-based Sri Krishnadevaraya University Vice-Chancellor M. Jayaraj, 59, died following a massive heart attack in the early hours of Monday. A professor of economics, he is survived by wife and son.

After a felicitation function in Anantapur on Sunday afternoon, he boarded a private bus for Vijayawada in the night and while the bus was near Dhone, he suffered a massive stroke and shouted aloud. Alerted by the sound at around 1.30 a.m., a doctor among the passengers came to his rescue and he was taken to Dhone Government Hospital, but by that time he was declared dead. With a history of heart problem, he had undergone procedure for inserting a stent.

Known for his cordial relations for fellow teachers and administrative capabilities, he was appointed Vice-Chancellor (FAC) in October 2019 by the present government. He joined the SKU as a teacher in 1987 and had served as Registrar of Rayalaseema University in Kurnool.

A student of SKU, and a native of Anantapur district, there is a beeline of people at his residence to console the bereaved family members. Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary V. Rambhupal paid floral tributes and said that as a student too, he was very active.

