SKU V-C to revive academic development institute

Reduced focus on post-graduate courses by students enrolling in various departments on Sri Krishnadevaraya University campus is a cause of concern as majority of them are focussing on examinations that lead to jobs either in the State or the Central governments.

Newly-appointed Vice-Chancellor M. Jayaraj wishes to revive Sri Krishnadevaraya Institute of Academic Development (SKIAD) to cater to the academic needs of the students of the weaker sections.

In addition to the facilities offered by the SC/ ST Cell, the SKIAD used to organise a series of coaching programmes for State-level and national-level examinations by supplying resource material free-of-cost. It had a hostel and a library attached to it. “Getting funds for this programme revival is easy as State government has ample funds and it is only how effectively we tap it running programme properly,” Mr. Jayaraj said. He wishes to revive this centre near the District Collectorate as soon as possible.

Introducing communication skills was a necessity with the majority of students unable to compete with their counterparts from other parts of the State, Mr. Jayaraj observed and wishes to introduce an English language learning course for students from all streams of academics beyond the regular college hours.

Check dam construction

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor met District Collector S.Satyanarayana on Sunday and requested help in building a check dam on Pandameru stream so that the university would not face water problem every year from January to July. The former Vice-Chancellor Rahmathullah had proposed laying a 11-km pipeline from summer storage tank opposite the District Collector’s office in Anantapur, but the proposal was not approved by the State government.

“The university currently draws water from Pandameru about 4 km from the campus, but after December, there is hardly any water to draw, so the District Collector has promised to tie-up the university with the DWMA officials and get the check dam built,” he explained.