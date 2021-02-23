SKU resumes on-campus classes for students

The Sri Krishnadevaraya University(SKU) on Monday opened its hostels and offline mode of classrooms for science students and also for some groups of arts and commerce students who have an examination to take in March or April.
Vice-Chancellor M. Ramakrishna Reddy said that about 60 students have joined the hostels. At least 550 students underwent the test on the first day and all turned out negative, Mr. Reddy added.
It has become the first university in the State to conduct the COVID-19 test for all its students entering the campus. Hostels and physical classes were closed from March last year due to the pandemic and the classes were being conducted online since then.
Out of the 4,500 students who used to attend the university campus colleges in all faculties, including engineering and pharmacy, about 2,000 would be required to attend classes now, he said. The science students need to prepare for the practicals before they appear for the final examinations, hence reopening of physical classes with all COVID-19 protocols had become essential, the VC added.
