SKU research scholar hospitalised after suicide bid

March 05, 2023 07:12 am | Updated 07:12 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla
A 27-year-old Mathematics research scholar Gujjala Anjaneyulu from Sri Krisnadevaraya University here allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison on Saturday morning. He hails from Seshampalli in Ramagiri mandal of the Sri Sathya Sai district.

According to Itikilapalli Sub-Inspector of Police M. Sreekanth, Anjaneyulu was found unconscious on the roof of the boys’ hostel at the university campus at 7.30 a.m., on Saturday.

His roommates immediately called an ambulance and shifted him to the Government General Hospital for treatment. The family members later shifted the boy to a private hospital in Anantapur. He is yet to gain consciousness. The reason behind his taking the extreme step is yet to be known, said the police.

Persons battling with suicidal thoughts could dial 100 for help.

