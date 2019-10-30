SKU reels under faculty shortage

Sri Krishnadevaraya University along with nine other universities does not have a regular Vice-Chancellor, but the new government constituted search committee for the Andhra University and Yogi Vemana University and it met twice so far, but the notification for the appointment of search committee for appointing a regular Vice-Chancellor for Sri Krishnadevaraya University is awaited.

Meanwhile, the government appointed Economics Professor M. Jayaraj as Vice-Chancellor with full additional charge. The university has been facing faculty crunch with only 60 regular professors on rolls against a sanctioned strength of 160. The university has 20 other faculty members, who were appointed by a former Vice-Chancellor, but the appointment itself has been faulted and challenged in a court. These appointments had led to removal of a Vice-Chancellor for the first time ever in any university in the State.

‘Guest faculty’

These faculty members, though working in the university departments, are not recognised as regular Assistant Professors and they had been seeking justice from the court. The State government needs to take a decision on the fate of these faculty members for the academic atmosphere on the campus to improve. To bridge the gap of faculty shortage, the State government has allowed engagement of ‘guest faculty’ who are offered ₹300 per hour and 40 such faculty members take the burden of teaching in 37 departments on the campus.

There is a need for recruiting another 40 faculty members on the campus and Mr. Jayaraj hopes to recruit ‘ad hoc’ on consolidated salary basis or ‘guest faculty’ soon to provide at least five faculty members per department including the regular professors.