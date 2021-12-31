SKU only varsity from State to figure in Atal innovation rankings

ANANTAPUR

31 December 2021 00:46 IST

It is among the 17 chosen in Band-Performer category

Sri Krishnadevaraya University that houses the Atal Incubation Centre has been ranked among the all-India 17 institutions (government and aided technical) in the Band-Performer category in the ranking declared by the Ministry of Education on Wednesday, and is the only one in that category from Andhra Pradesh.

The SKU-AIC director K. Nagabhushan Raju said that the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) started in 2019 and is an initiative of the Ministry of Education (MoE), implemented through AICTE to systematically rank all major higher educational institutions and universities in India on indicators related to promotion and support of “Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development” amongst students and faculties.

The current edition of ARIIA 2021 saw the registration of 3,551 higher education institutions and 1,438 institutions (including all IITs, NITs, IISc etc.) participating in it. The major indicators for consideration were budget & funding support; infrastructure & facilities; awareness, promotions & support for idea generation & innovation; promotion & support for entrepreneurship development; innovative learning methods & courses; intellectual property generation, technology transfer & commercialisation; and innovation in governance of the institution.

In a prolonged process of assessment, the SKU was ranked in the third category. The first category Ranked has 10 institutions and the second category Band-Excellent has only three institutions.