SKU announces names of women’s team for cricket tourney to be held in Mysuru

January 30, 2023 06:28 am | Updated 06:28 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Sri Krishnadevaraya University has announced names of women’s cricket team members who will be representing the varsity at the AIU South Zone Inter-University Cricket Tournament for Women, to be organised at JSS Science and Technology University in Mysuru from January 31 to February 5.

University Vice-Chancellor M. Ramakrishna Reddy distributed kits to the team members on Saturday.

A State-level player, B.A. Anusha Reddy, of PVKK Degree and PG College will lead the team. Its other members are: Nenavath Haritha, Kamireddy Bhavana, Penukonda Manisha, Guggula Akhila, Golla Sailatha, Achukatla Shaheen, Gooty Athiya Firdous, Gouru Jahnavi, Yerragunta Mythri, T. Satvika, Dali Sravani and Gantla Jayasree.