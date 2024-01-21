GIFT a SubscriptionGift
S.Kota Govt. Degree College gets NAAC B+ grade

January 21, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Degree College, Srungavarapukota, Vizianagaram district, secured NAAC B+ grade for a period of five years, according to a press release from the principal Ch. Kesavarao and Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) coordinator C.V.S. Ravindranath.

A team of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) consisting of Lakhwant Singh (Punjab), Nanda J. Puri (Maharashtra), and Ramanlal Modi (Gujarat) visited the college in the second week of January and revealed its decision on Saturday, awarding B+ grade with 2.61 CGPA points.

Expressing happiness over the achievement, the principal said efforts would be made to maintain the highest academic standards in the college.

