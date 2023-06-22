SKOCH group chairman ‘impressed’ by reforms in State

June 22, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

SKOCH group chairman Sameer Kochhar called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office near here on Thursday.

Mr. Kochhar said he was impressed by the various reforms brought about by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy from the socio-economic perspective, and that he has been observing Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) since 2005, when Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was the CM.

He said there was a perceptible transformation in the area of women empowerment, education, health and agriculture sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kochhar gave the CM a copy of his book ‘India 2047 - High Income with Equity’.

Group vice-chairman Guru Sharan Dhanjal and director Rohan Kochhar were also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.