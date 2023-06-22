ADVERTISEMENT

SKOCH group chairman ‘impressed’ by reforms in State

June 22, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Perceptible change can be seen in various sectors, says Sameer Kochhar

The Hindu Bureau

SKOCH group chairman Sameer Kochhar presenting a copy of his book to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Tadepalli near Viijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

SKOCH group chairman Sameer Kochhar called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office near here on Thursday. 

Mr. Kochhar said he was impressed by the various reforms brought about by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy from the socio-economic perspective, and that he has been observing Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) since 2005, when Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was the CM.

He said there was a perceptible transformation in the area of women empowerment, education, health and agriculture sectors. 

Mr. Kochhar gave the CM a copy of his book ‘India 2047 - High Income with Equity’.

Group vice-chairman Guru Sharan Dhanjal and director Rohan Kochhar were also present.

