SKM meet in Ongole today to discuss key farmers’ issues

Action plan to be chalked out on long-pending demands

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella organisation of farmers’ unions, will hold a crucial meet here on Tuesday coinciding with Yeruvaka Pournami fete to discuss various burning issues concerning ryots.

Yeruvaka Pournami marks the formal beginning of farm operations by farmers during kharif season.

SKM State president Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao will lead the brain-storming session to be attended by various farmer leaders and come out with an action plan to achieve their long pending demands including statutory backing to the minimum support price regime and debt relief for distressed growers to avert a situation where farmers were either forced to end their lives or quit their profession.

SKM Prakasam district convener Ch. Ranga Rao told the media here on Monday that farmers, who had forced the Narendra Modi government to take back the three controversial farm laws, would wage a protracted struggle with a do-or-die resolve to achieve their pending demands.

Acharya NG Ranga Kisan Samastha general secretary Ch. Seshaiah maintained that both Union and State governments should play a key role in crop planning after discovering the future price in the commodities market so that farmers made the best of the market condition. Both governments had time and again failed to come to the rescue of farmers resulting in distress sale by the growers in the wake of unfavourable demand-supply situation, he pointed out.

Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham district general secretary Vadde Hanuma Reddy demanded a weather-based crop insurance scheme to cover all crops including commercial and horticultural crops. The working of the present crop insurance scheme showed that it was more in favour of corporate insurance companies than farmers, he contended.