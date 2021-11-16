Skirmishes over alleged fake votes mar elections to ULBs

Vijayawada

16 November 2021 01:40 IST

Police use force to quell mobs at several places

Mutual accusations of casting of bogus votes by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) cadres led to skirmishes at several places, with police resorting to using force to quell unruly mobs during the elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) on Monday.

TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu alleged that a large number of bogus votes were cast and that the YSRCP leaders facilitated the entry of outsiders into municipalities that went to polls as the police remained mute spectators.

Advertising

Advertising

On the other hand, YSRCP MLC Lella Appireddy and MLA M. Jagan Mohan Rao met State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney and complained against the TDP and its supporters for allegedly trying to influence voters in Kuppam municipality.

The election to the Nellore Municipal Corporation was marred by minor clashes between YSRCP and TDP activists. Elections to 24 wards in Kuppam municipality were largely peaceful and the polling percentage stood at 76.49 at the close of day. Of the 25 wards, one ward saw a unanimous victory in favour of the YSRCP. Police used mild force to disperse a mob of TDP cadres at the local party office in Kuppam as they protested against the inaction of the police on outsiders purportedly ferried in buses. Cadres of both parties were reportedly seen distributing packets of biryani among voters in several wards.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at the district police office in Chittoor when TDP activists in large numbers tried to barge into the SP’s office to lodge a complaint against poll violations allegedly resorted to by the YSRCP.

Polling for two wards (31 and 61) in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) went off peacefully. While ward 31 recorded a turnout of 41.53%, ward 61 registered a turnout of 57.53%, till 5 p.m.

Polling in Penukonda municipality was brisk but a war of words between the TDP and YSRCP leaders over alleged election offences gave the district police a tough time. Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav toured some areas and was stopped by former Penukonda MLA and TDP Hindupur unit president B.K. Parthasarathy, who complained to the police about the MP’s reported attempts to influence voters in ward 17.

Anantapur TDP district president Kalava Srinivasulu questioned the presence of Chandragiri YSRCP MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy at Penukonda and accused the ruling party of using money and muscle power to influence the electorate.

Barring stray incidents of jostling and allegations of impersonation of voters, polling for Kamalapuram and Rajampet municipalities was peaceful. The voting percentages were 76.16% and 67.27% respectively. Polling to a lone ward in Badvel municipality witnessed 68.25% voting.

The polling for elections in Jaggaiahpet and Kondapalli municipalities in Krishna district was conducted peacefully with a turnout of 78% and 67%. The byelection to four wards in Kakinada Municipal Corporation was by and large incident free and the voting percentage stood at 51.46%.

Polling was peaceful in one ward in Eluru municipal corporation and in the 23rd ward in Kovvur municipality. Voters turned up in good numbers at Akiveedu Nagar Panchayat. Officials pegged the voting percentage at Akiveedu at 79.74.

Rains hold up voters

Over 50% of the 4.12 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the elections to the Nellore Municipal Corporation in Nellore city on Monday.

Showers early in the day delayed the arrival of the voters to the polling booths in the 46 divisions of the city. Voters turned up at the 344 polling booths as the day wore on, including 145 hyper-sentiive polling stations where webcasting was done.

Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Reddy, Nellore Rural MLA Kottamreddy Sridhar Reddy, former Ministers Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and T. Ramesh Reddy were among those who voted. The Nagar Panchayat elections held in Buchireddypalem in Nellore district witnessed 61.06% polling and Darsi in neighbouring Prakasam district saw 75% polling.