Skills of home guards to be honed, says SP

Prakasam Superitendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal, in the presence of ASP B. Ravichandra, handing over a memento to a home guard during the Home Guard Raising Day parade in Ongole on Sunday.

ONGOLE

07 December 2020 00:22 IST

Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal on Sunday assured the home guards that they will be given the best opportunities to hone their skills, and said that their working conditions would also be improved.

Speaking after receiving the Guard of Honour at the Police Parade Grounds here on the occasion of the 58th Home Guard Foundation Day, he said becoming an integral part of the police force, they had proved their mettle working on par with constables in law and order, crime control and traffic regulation.

The SP lauded them for serving as frontline warriors during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as during the landfall of Cyclone Nivar.

Through the first-ever Home Guard Cooperative Credit Society floated in the district, 50 home guards were advanced a loan of ₹50,000 each. Efforts were on to provide more financial support in collaboration with Axis Bank, he added.

The SP directed DSPs to hold the parade once a week and redress their grievances.