Skilling courses help get jobs quickly, says pharma official

May 26, 2023 05:01 am | Updated May 25, 2023 11:48 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Aurobindo Pharma Limited senior vice-president U.N.B. Raju (HR) on Thursday said that youngsters who go for skill development and certificate courses would get jobs quickly at top pharma companies and other organisations.

He said that the company was providing training programmes in pharmaceutical quality control and analytical techniques to get jobs quickly at pharmaceutical companies. He handed over certificates to 40 students of eight batches after their successful completion of a four-month course.

Mr .Raju said that the company’s CSR wing Aurobindo Pharma Foundation had started this course to improve career opportunities for the youngsters.

