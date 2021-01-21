Andhra Pradesh

‘Skill Vignan Centre’ opened at MedTech zone

Minister for Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy inaugurated the Skill Vignan Centre at MedTech Zone in Visakhapatnam here on Wednesday.

“The biotechnology-based centre will prove to be highly beneficial for youth working on medical research. The State government is committed to developing industries and has given priority to latest inventions and research programmes,” Mr. Goutham Reddy said, recalling MedTech Zone’s journey in recent years in research, innovation and technology, new inventions and manufacturing medical equipment.

The Minister appreciated the officials and employees of MedTech who worked through the lockdown to manufacture ventilators and other critical equipment. He also viewed equipment manufactured at the zone and enquired about their functioning with the scientists.

Jitendra Sharma, CEO of MedTech Zone, and scientists and officials from the Industries Department, Visakhapatnam district, attended the programme.

