‘Skill set along with quality education key for students’ success’

April 20, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh High Court judge, Justice B. Krishnamohan, on April 20 (Saturday) said that in addition to imparting quality education, institutions should also focus on skill development in students to help them grab good jobs with high salary packages.

Speaking at the campus placement success meet of K.L. Deemed to be University (KLU), Justice Krishnamohan said that it is a matter of great pride for parents when their wards fulfil their dreams. He emphasised the need to integrate key elements of creativity and research in technical education. Pointing to the 100% placement of the students in the institution, he complimented the management for providing quality education and good infrastructure facilities for students.

Vice-Chancellor of the institution, G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, said 2,700 students were placed after completion of their respective courses. Of them, 40 landed international jobs and 129 others bagged international internships. He said that more than 400 companies located across the globe had participated in the placement drive and the highest package (₹50.57 lakh per annum) was offered by Nutanix company. Companies like Google, Microsoft, Cisco, J. P. Morgan and Intel, among others had selected students of KLU.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor N. Venkatram, Registrar K. Subbarao, Dean (Students Progression and Skill Development) A. Srinath, Dean (Placements) N.B.V. Prasad and others were present.

