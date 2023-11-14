Skill ‘scam‘: CID serves notices again seeking TDP account books

November 14, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) once again served notices to Telugu Desam Party State president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and Politburo member Varla Ramaiah instructing them to furnish the party’s books of accounts, as part of the investigation into the alleged skill development scam.

The TDP national president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is on bail in the same case.

The CID officials alleged that during the investigation they have found that huge cash deposits were made into the accounts of the party during the period matching with the timeline of the commission of the offence. They alleged that Mr. Naidu and the other accused in the case misappropriated funds of the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and diverted some of the amount to various accounts of accused companies, between 2014 and 2019, during the TDP regime.

The CID claimed that nearly ₹66 crore was found in four bank accounts of the party. In addition to that, at the time of demonetisation of ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes, deposits were made in these currencies. But, the source of these depositors was not available.

The CID earlier served notices under section 160 and 91 Cr.P.C dated 31.10.2023 and 04.11.2023 to the general secretary cum treasurer and the State president of the party. In their reply, the TDP leaders sought four weeks to furnish the books, but reportedly did not submit any documents.

CID Investigation Officer M. Dhanunjayudu served the current notice as a reminder.