Skill scam case: Naidu violating bail conditions, alleges CID

November 16, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) has accused former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of “influencing the witnesses and violating the conditions of interim bail” granted by the court on health grounds in the alleged skill development scam case.

In its counter affidavit filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on November 16, the CID opposed Mr. Naidu’s plea for regular bail in the case, and argued that it would impact the ongoing investigation.

“In two cases, applications for production warrant have been filed. In two other cases, Prison Transit (PT) warrants have been filed. The process is delayed owing to various orders of the courts,” the CID said.

It further argued that granting regular bail to Mr. Naidu would impact the proceedings in the special court in Vijayawada.

The CID also alleged that the TDP office-bearers were reluctant to produce information about cash deposits it received from various suspected sources.

