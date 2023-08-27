ADVERTISEMENT

Skill-oriented training programmes needed for youth in Andhra Pradesh: JSP

August 27, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Youth and other residents joining the JSP in the presence of party senior leader Akkivarapu Mohana Rao in Buduruvada village of Parvatipuram-Manyam district on Sunday. Arrangement.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) senior leader Akkivarapu Mohana Rao on Sunday asked the government to launch more skill-oriented courses and training programmes for the youth so that they would get jobs in reputable companies across India.

He said optimum utilisation of human resources would be possible when proper training programmes were arranged by the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) and other government institutions. 

In the presence of party senior leaders Mr. Mohana Rao, Gedela Satish and Aguru Mani, several youth joined the JSP in Buduruvada village of Parvatipuram-Manyam district. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mohana Rao said many youth wanted to see JSP president Pawan Kalyan as Chief Minister as he had a vision about the development and economic activity, which were needed for the creation of new jobs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Mohana Rao said the JSP’s ideology was spreading very fast in rural and tribal areas too and it was evident with many youth joining the party.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US